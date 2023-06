Bride will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Bride will be making his third consecutive start after going 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a run between the first two games of the series in Pittsburgh. Since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 29, Bride has turned in a modest .679 OPS over 22 plate appearances, but that may be enough for him to at least temporarily settle into a near-everyday role in the Oakland infield.