Bride went 1-for-2 with two walks in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The rookie has now hit safely in four of the six starts he's drawn coming out of the All-Star break, although all five knocks he's garnered during that period have been singles. Bride has gotten aboard in eight of 25 plate appearances during that stretch, however, an encouraging sample that may indicate he's starting to get a better grasp of big-league arms.