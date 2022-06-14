The Athletics recalled Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Multiple outlets reported Monday that Bride was headed to the big leagues, but Oakland waited until hours before Tuesday's series opener in Boston to make the transaction official. The Athletics sent infielder Kevin Smith back to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Bride, who has reached the majors for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old has produced a monstrous 1.024 OPS in 149 plate appearances between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland this season while seeing most of his starts as a catcher, but he could serve as more of a utility option during his stint with the Athletics. Bride has also picked up starts at first base, second base and third base in the minors this season.