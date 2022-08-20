site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jonah Bride: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Bride is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
Bride is hitting .214 with two doubles in 13 games this month. Tony Kemp will start at second base and leading off.
