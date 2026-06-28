Athletics' Jonah Heim: Goes deep in loss

Heim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Six of Heim's seven homers this year have come over his last 18 games. He's batting .308 (16-for-52) with 12 RBI in that span. For the season, the catcher is hitting .246 with an .811 OPS, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 39 contests between the Athletics and Atlanta. Heim continues to fill the backup role behind Shea Langeliers, though his steady hitting of late has helped Heim get more looks as the designated hitter.