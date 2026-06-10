Athletics' Jonah Heim: Goes yard in win

Heim went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Heim was the lone Athletic to collect multiple hits, and one of them was one of the team's five long balls. While his playing time remains limited, the catcher has gone 10-for-32 (.313) with four homers and two doubles over his last 10 contests, a stretch that dates back to May 17. He is batting .232 with a .777 OPS, five long balls, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, six doubles and no steals through 90 plate appearances this season. Heim is in no position to challenge Shea Langeliers for starts behind the plate, but Heim has delivered when called upon lately, either in spot starts or off the bench.