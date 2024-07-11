Sears (6-7) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out eight.

The southpaw fell one out short of his seventh quality start of the season, getting lifted after a season-high 114 pitches (70 strikes), but it was still an impressive showing from Sears. Since getting rocked for 12 runs and four homers in 5.2 innings over back-to-back starts against the Twins in June, he's delivered a stingy 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in his last three trips to the mound. Sears will now get an extended rest, as he's not in line to pitch again until after the All-Star break.