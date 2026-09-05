Morris allowed five runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out none over 2.2 innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Mariners.

After a decent first inning, Morris gave up five runs over the next two frames before Brady Basso was brought in to clean up the mess. In his two starts this season, Morris has given up a total of 14 runs over 6.2 innings, though he hasn't been all that effective in a multi-inning relief role either. The Athletics are well out of the playoff race, so Morris may still get a few more opportunities down the stretch, but with a 10.90 ERA across 17.1 innings, he's unlikely to do much to help in fantasy.