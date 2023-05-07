Waldichuk (1-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and six walks over five innings in a 5-4 victory over Kansas City. He struck out six.

Waldichuk grabbed his first win of the year after four straight no-decisions. He also set a season high in walks, doubling the previous mark of three. Most of the damage came in the fourth, where Waldichuk gave up a solo homer to Freddy Fermin and a two-run shot to Bobby Witt that plated Jackie Bradley. Waldichuk has struggled with the long ball this year, giving up 11 home runs over 36.0 innings to go along with a poor 7.25 ERA. Though Waldichuk doesn't provide much season-long value, he offers some intrigue as a matchup-based streamer considering the Oakland Coliseum's status as a pitcher-friendly ballpark.