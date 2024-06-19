Butler, promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.
The speedy outfielder churned out his fifth double and seventh extra-base hit overall at the big-league level this season in the fourth inning and subsequently crossed the plate on Zack Gelof's three-run home run. Butler has a path to playing time now that Seth Brown has been jettisoned from the 40-man roster, but the former must cut down on the strikeouts that plagued him during his first Athletics stint this season and eventually helped lead to his demotion.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Officially promoted•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Set to join major-league roster•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Making more contact for Vegas•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Makes splash in minors return•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Solid at plate again Saturday•