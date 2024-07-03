Butler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

This was Butler's first multi-hit effort in 12 contests since he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. He's gone 7-for-32 (.219) in that span, adding 12 strikeouts and no walks. The outfielder is at a .188/.266/.297 slash line with three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases through 154 plate appearances this season. Butler is sharing right field with Daz Cameron, though the lefty-hitting Butler has lost out on some starts versus right-handed pitchers.