Medina allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Sunday.

Medina turned in a solid performance, though he needed 93 pitches (59 strikes) to get through five frames. He limited the damage to a Yanier Diaz solo shot in the fifth inning. Medina has allowed just one run, five hits and four walks over 10.2 innings across his two starts since the All-Star break. He's trimmed his ERA to 5.50 with a 1.49 WHIP and 70:36 K:BB through 70.1 innings over 14 outings (10 starts) this season. The 24-year-old is projected to make his next start at Colorado.