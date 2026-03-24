Morales allowed three runs on a hit and four walks across 2.2 innings in Monday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. He struck out two.

Morales struggled with his control out of the gate, loading the bases via free passes before being burned by a bases-clearing double from Lenyn Sosa that gave the White Sox an early lead in the first inning and led to Morales being lifted with one out remaining. Upon re-entering to open the second inning, the right-hander settled in and didn't allow a run over his next two frames. Despite an uneven spring in which he compiled a 7.58 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 19 innings, Morales will slot into the Athletics' starting rotation and make his first regular-season start Sunday against the Blue Jays.