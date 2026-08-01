Athletics' Luis Morales: Moves back down to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Morales had most recently been called up from Las Vegas on July 24 and was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) over two innings against Detroit on Friday. He's struggled mightily during his time with the big-league club this season, posting a 14.06 ERA and 2.56 WHIP with more walks (14) than strikeouts (13) over 16 frames spanning five appearances (two starts). With Morales' demotion to the minors, Ben Bowden was selected from Las Vegas to take a spot in the A's bullpen.