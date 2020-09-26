site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-marcus-semien-resting-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Resting for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Semien is not starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Seattle.
The Athletics have clinched the division, so there's no need for them to ask their star hitters to play twice in one day. Nate Orf will take over at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read