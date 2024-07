Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

The Athletics strung together three singles as part of their five hits on the night, and Schuemann was able to parlay his one knock into his seventh stolen base of the season. The rookie has reached safely in seven of his last eight games, including four straight, a stretch that's resulted in a slight boost for his .229/.321/.330 slash line across the board and includes three of his steals for the campaign.