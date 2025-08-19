Athletics' Michel Otanez: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otanez (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Otanez missed nearly two and a half months while on the mend from an unspecified injury. He appeared in a game for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning.
