Blackburn (foot) worked two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. He also hit a batter.

Blackburn's busy outing featured 23 pitches due to his subpar control, with the right-hander locating 14 of those offerings for strikes. Blackburn was originally slated to remain with Single-A Stockton for Sunday's rehab appearance after an even poorer outing that also lasted two-thirds of an inning Tuesday. However, that plan was apparently altered in recent days, and Blackburn may now remain with the Aviators for the duration of his rehab assignment. Given how his first two minor-league appearances have unfolded, Blackburn will likely remain on the farm for at least another couple of outings, including a potential start.