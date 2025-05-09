Blackburn (knee) will continue his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Blackburn was scratched from his second rehab start in late April due to an illness, but he's since made two appearances in the minors. The right-hander allowed a run on three hits with a 5:1 K:BB over 3.2 frames in his last outing with Syracuse, and he'll continue building up his workload Sunday. Blackburn was unable to earn a rotation spot during spring training and was poised to begin the campaign in a relief role before the knee inflammation surfaced, so a spot in the bullpen likely awaits once he's cleared to be reinstated.