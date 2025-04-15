Blackburn (knee) is scheduled to throw two innings in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Blackburn checked out fine after throwing a one-inning live BP session in Brooklyn on Friday, prompting the Mets to clear him to repeat the activity while increasing his pitch count. If all goes well Tuesday, Blackburn will then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Manager Carlos Mendoza said that the goal is to have Blackburn build up to around 65-to-70 pitches before coming off the 15-day injured list, so the right-hander will likely be in line for at least two starts on the farm.