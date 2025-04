Blackburn (knee/illness) resumed throwing Sunday and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com reports.

Blackburn had to be scratched from a rehab start last week due to a stomach bug that resulted in some weight loss. He's feeling better now, though, and should be able to resume his rehab assignment soon. The righty originally went on the 15-day injured list due to right knee inflammation.