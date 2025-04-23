Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Blackburn (knee) has been scratched from Wednesday's scheduled rehab start due to a stomach bug, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Blackburn began a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on April 19, allowing one run over two innings of work. He threw 38 pitches in that outing and had been set to get stretched out more Wednesday, but the righty's next start will be put on hold. Mendoza has said previously that he'd like Blackburn to get his pitch count up to 65-to-70 pitches before being activated, so he will likely need at least a couple more rehab starts.