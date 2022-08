Murphy went 3-for-5 with one double, two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Rangers.

The veteran catcher was no match for Cole Ragans, as he tagged the southpaw for two home runs on the night. He also hit a double in the top of the eighth for his third extra base hit of the night. Murphy is now slashing .251/.327/.450 on the season and is top three among all catchers in HR, RBI and runs.