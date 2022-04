Murphy went 1-for-4 with a double in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Murphy's two-bagger was already his ninth extra-base hit of the season, particularly noteworthy considering he has just 11 hits overall. The steady stream of hard contact has helped lead to an impressive .558 slugging percentage for Murphy over his first 47 plate appearances, while his current .256 average is a 40-point improvement on his .216 figure from 2021.