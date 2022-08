Murphy went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

Murphy continued his extra-base-hit barrage Tuesday, with his pair of two baggers pushing his tally to a career-high 30 doubles and 47 extra-base knocks overall. Murphy's current .255 average is also the highest of any end-of-season figure he's ever produced in that category, and he now owns a .333/.422/.583 slash line in August, along with a modest 15.7 percent strikeout rate.