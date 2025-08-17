Newcomb allowed an unearned run on two hits and a hit batsman and struck out three without walking a batter over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Tyler Ferguson put two runners on in the eighth inning, but Newcomb was able to defuse the situation. Newcomb then allowed a run in the ninth, but the Athletics' lead was never in any real danger after the team padded the lead in the eighth. This was Newcomb's first save since the 2021 campaign with Atlanta. He's allowed just the one unearned run over his last nine appearances, a stretch that covers 11.2 innings with a 16:3 K:BB. He's in a late-inning role for now, but the Athletics' overall struggles make saves hard to come by. Newcomb has maintained a 2.97 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB over 78.2 innings across 38 appearances (five starts) between the Athletics and the Red Sox this year.