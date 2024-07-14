Share Video

Brown will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll likely be excluded from the lineup when the Athletics face southpaws, the lefty-hitting Brown seems to have taken on a regular role as the team's primary first baseman following his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He's now started in three of the Athletics' ensuing four games following his promotion and has gone 2-for-8 with a double and an RBI. Brown's run of steady playing time will likely come to an end once Tyler Soderstrom (wrist) is ready to return from the injured list.

