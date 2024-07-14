Brown will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll likely be excluded from the lineup when the Athletics face southpaws, the lefty-hitting Brown seems to have taken on a regular role as the team's primary first baseman following his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He's now started in three of the Athletics' ensuing four games following his promotion and has gone 2-for-8 with a double and an RBI. Brown's run of steady playing time will likely come to an end once Tyler Soderstrom (wrist) is ready to return from the injured list.