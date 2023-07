Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Brown produced both the only multi-hit effort and run of the day for the Athletics, the latter coming on a first-inning double that plated Tony Kemp. The slugger had been mired in a 1-for-17 slump over the previous five games heading into Thursday, and the two-bagger marked only his third extra-base hit in the last 11 contests.