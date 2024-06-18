The Athletics outrighted Brown to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Brown has started nearly every game for the A's this season, but he will be jettisoned off the 40-man roster and sent back to Triple-A after putting up just a .557 OPS through 195 plate appearances. The 31-year-old outfielder will remain within the organization, but his bat will presumably need to come alive in the minors for him to have any chance at returning to Oakland later this year. Lawrence Butler was recalled from Las Vegas in a corresponding move.