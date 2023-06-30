Brown went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

The struggling slugger put together a much-needed multi-hit effort while playing some small ball, and his third-inning knock brought home Ryan Noda to give the Athletics a short-lived lead. Brown's second three-hit tally of the campaign also vaulted his average back over the Mendoza Line to .203, his first time hitting at least .200 since June 17. The 30-year-old has a brief but encouraging hot streak at the plate, as he's now gone 5-for-13 with two home runs and three RBI over his last four games.