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The Athletics optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Ferguson's stint in the majors lasted just three days, with the right-handed reliever getting touched up for four earned runs in 1.1 innings in his lone appearance during Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Phillies. He'll be replaced in the bullpen by right-hander Brooks Kriske, who was recalled from Las Vegas.

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