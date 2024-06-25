Nevin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Angels.

Nevin provided the Athletics' lone run with his solo shot off Griffin Canning in the second inning. Over six games since he rejoined Oakland's 26-man roster, he's gone 3-for-18 (.167) with two RBI. The infielder is slashing .213/.300/.348 with five homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, four doubles and one stolen base over 160 plate appearances. While Nevin's hitting is nothing special, he'll have a chance to claim a regular spot in the lineup while Abraham Toro (hamstring) is sidelined for at least a month.