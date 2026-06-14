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Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Belts homer Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two total RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Rockies.

Soderstrom continues to flex power in June with five homers over 12 games this month. He's batting .317 (13-for-41) with 13 RBI in that span. For the season, the outfielder is batting .241 with an .814 OPS, 12 long balls, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 68 contests. His recent hitting is helping him get closer to the production he displayed last year, though his .257 BABIP on the year suggests he is still waiting for his luck to fully come back.

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