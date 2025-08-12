Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss versus Tampa Bay on Monday.

Soderstrom narrowed his team's five-run deficit to just two runs with his three-run homer in the seventh frame, but that was as close as the A's would get. The powerful young outfielder extended his on-base streak to 13 games, a stretch in which he's batting .304 (14-for-46) with three homers and 11 RBI. Soderstrom has had a few extended power droughts this year but has otherwise been a steady offensive presence for the Athletics, slashing .260/.333/.469 with 22 long balls, 71 RBI, 59 runs and six stolen bases through 120 contests.