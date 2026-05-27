Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Blasts homer in loss

Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Soderstrom logged two of the A's four hits in the defeat, and he kept the team from being shut out with a solo blast to center field off Andres Munoz in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old snapped a 17-game homerless stretch during which he batted just .169 with only four RBI. Soderstrom broke out last season with an .820 OPS and 25 home runs across 158 contests, but he's far below those paces this year with six homers and a .682 OPS through 52 games.