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Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Clubs 13th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

After Shea Langeliers blasted a three-run homer, Soderstrom followed suit with a solo shot of his own to give the Athletics an early 4-0 lead in the first frame. The left fielder has been on a lengthy tear, hitting .318/.437/.659 with eight homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs over his past 25 games. This stretch has helped offset a cold start to the campaign, with the 24-year-old's overall numbers sitting at .235/.332/.470 with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 36 runs and a stolen base across 72 contests.

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