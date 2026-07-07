Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Could return 'very soon'

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Tuesday that Soderstrom (hip) is progressing well with his baseball activities and could return to the active roster "very soon," Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom has been hitting, running and going through outfield drills without any apparent issues with his left hip impingement. He's eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list now, but it's unclear whether Soderstrom will be asked to go out on a rehab assignment first. The Athletics could have more clarity on a timeline for the outfielder later this week.