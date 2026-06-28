Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Exits Saturday with hip tightness

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said after Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels that Soderstrom was removed in the bottom of the third inning due to left hip tightness, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports. Soderstrom struck out in his lone at-bat before departing.

Kotsay indicated that Soderstrom will be re-evaluated Sunday, which likely indicates that the 24-year-old won't be featured in the lineup for the series finale. The Athletics should have a better sense of Soderstrom's outlook once the evaluation is completed, but his potential absence for any length of time could open the door for Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas to see more opportunities in the corner outfield.