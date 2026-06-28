Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Getting day off to rest hip

Soderstrom (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Soderstrom will receive some maintenance for his sore left hip after striking out in his lone at-bat and then playing another inning in the field before the Athletics lifted him in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday's 5-2 loss. Manager Mark Kotsay said Soderstrom was scheduled for a re-evaluation Sunday, after which the Athletics should have a better idea whether the 24-year-old's hip issue is a day-to-day concern or something that will require a trip to the injured list. The Athletics will go with Colby Thomas as their starter in left field in the series finale in Anaheim.