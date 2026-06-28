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Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Getting day off to rest hip

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Soderstrom (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Soderstrom will receive some maintenance for his sore left hip after striking out in his lone at-bat and then playing another inning in the field before the Athletics lifted him in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday's 5-2 loss. Manager Mark Kotsay said Soderstrom was scheduled for a re-evaluation Sunday, after which the Athletics should have a better idea whether the 24-year-old's hip issue is a day-to-day concern or something that will require a trip to the injured list. The Athletics will go with Colby Thomas as their starter in left field in the series finale in Anaheim.

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