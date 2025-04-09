Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said after Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres that the right calf injury Soderstrom sustained earlier in the game was a contusion, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The team initially labeled Soderstrom's injury as right calf tightness shortly after he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, but Kotsay seemed to downplay the severity of the health concern afterward. Before exiting the game, Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The Athletics will conclude their series with San Diego on Wednesday with a day game after a night game, so it wouldn't be surprising if Soderstrom was held out of that contest, especially with a team off day looming Thursday.