Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Makes return from IL

The Athletics reinstated Soderstrom (hip) from the 10-day injured list, and he'll start at designated hitter and bat cleanup during Wednesday's game in Detroit.

Soderstrom rejoined the Athletics after spending just one day over the minimum amount of time on the shelf while he recovered from a left hip impingement. The Athletics optioned infielder Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas to open up a spot on the active roster for Soderstrom, who looks poised to reclaim an everyday role heading into the All-Star break. Before heading to the IL, Soderstrom had produced an .803 OPS with 13 home runs, one stolen base, 41 RBI and 41 runs over 80 games on the season.