Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.
Soderstrom got in on some of the fun during the Athletics' 13-hit outburst, authoring the second multi-hit effort of his young career. The rookie is carrying a lackluster .200 average and .500 OPS thus far even after factoring in Saturday's success, but he's now hit safely in three straight games.
