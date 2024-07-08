Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Soderstrom drove home JJ Bleday with his sixth-inning two-bagger for the Athletics' first run of the afternoon. The multi-hit effort was his first since June 21, and it snapped a 1-for-16 skid that had encompassed his previous four games. The double was also a welcome sight from another perspective, as Soderstrom counted a solo home run against the Diamondbacks on June 28 as his only hit greater than a single over the 11 games prior to Sunday.