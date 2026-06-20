Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Reaches base five times Friday

Soderstrom went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

Soderstrom didn't contribute any marks in the RBI column, but the 24-year-old reached base in all five plate appearances and matched a season high with three hits and three runs scored. Notably, he came around to score on Jonah Heim's game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning after lacing a double earlier in the frame. Soderstrom has torn the cover off the ball in June, slashing .305/.431/.661 with six homers, three doubles, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored across 17 appearances this month.