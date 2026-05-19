Soderstrom is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

The Angels have southpaw Reid Detmers starting Tuesday, so the left-handed hitter Soderstrom will take a seat. Soderstrom has struggled in 2026 with a .190/.275/.375 slash line, all massively down from 2025. His dip in versus lefties has been even worse with a .738 OPS in 2025 and just a .426 OPS in 2026. As he sits Tuesday, Colby Thomas has the start in left and is batting third.