Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
The Angels have southpaw Reid Detmers starting Tuesday, so the left-handed hitter Soderstrom will take a seat. Soderstrom has struggled in 2026 with a .190/.275/.375 slash line, all massively down from 2025. His dip in versus lefties has been even worse with a .738 OPS in 2025 and just a .426 OPS in 2026. As he sits Tuesday, Colby Thomas has the start in left and is batting third.
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