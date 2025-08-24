Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Snags steal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Mariners.
Soderstrom's 10-game hitting streak came to a close, but it wasn't a totally wasted effort for him. The steal was his first July 19 versus the Guardians. He's up to seven thefts on nine attempts this season, so don't expect speed to be a huge part of his game. He's added a strong .271/.347/.477 slash line with 23 home runs, 74 RBI, 65 runs scored, 25 doubles and one triple through 130 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Perfect at plate Thursday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Extends hitting streak with homer•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Belts three-run blast in defeat•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Resting for series finale•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Smashes 20th homer in loss•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Resting against southpaw•