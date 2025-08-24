Soderstrom went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Soderstrom's 10-game hitting streak came to a close, but it wasn't a totally wasted effort for him. The steal was his first July 19 versus the Guardians. He's up to seven thefts on nine attempts this season, so don't expect speed to be a huge part of his game. He's added a strong .271/.347/.477 slash line with 23 home runs, 74 RBI, 65 runs scored, 25 doubles and one triple through 130 contests.