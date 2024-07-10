Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Tyler Nevin will draw the start at first base while Soderstrom heads to the bench for the second time in four games. The 22-year-old has fallen into a rut at the plate over his last 10 contests, going 6-for-37 (.162 average) with a home run and three RBI.
