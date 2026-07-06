Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Will sit through All-Star break

Soderstrom (hip) hasn't resumed baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list June 29 and will remain out through the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

The Athletics likely won't have a more precise target date for Soderstrom's return until the discomfort in his right hip has subsided enough for him to take part in full hitting and fielding drills. While Soderstrom is on the shelf, Carlos Cortes and Colby Thomas could end up forming a platoon in left field, though Zack Gelof may also get some looks at the position if the Athletics are keen on opening up more opportunities in the infield for the likes of Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Alika Williams and Max Muncy.