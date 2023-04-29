site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Tyler Wade: Designated for assignment
Wade was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Ramon Laureano (groin) has been activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Wade, 28, was just 1-for-13 (.077) with eight strikeouts in 10 games this season with Oakland.
