Machin went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Machin authored the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics in an extension of what has arguably been his best stretch of hitting in the majors yet. The 28-year-old now boasts a .364 average and tiny 8.7 percent strikeout rate over his last seven games, a stretch during which he has only one extra-base hit, a double, but a trio of two-hit efforts.